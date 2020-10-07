DeWine reviewing 10 p.m. alcohol bar ban

Governor Mike DeWine says he understands how much the ban has hurt bars and restaurants

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio’s ban on alcohol sales after 10 p.m. is under review.

Governor Mike DeWine said Tuesday he understands how much the ban has hurt bars and restaurants.

Just last week, a Salem bar owner questioned just how effective the order was against the spread of the coronavirus.

“I understand what this is doing. This does hurt small businesses, people who are running restaurants and bars. We are trying to balance the whole issue of safety. At the same time, protecting our small businesses. Both of these things are important.

DeWine made the same comments last week about the order.

Earlier this month, Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley and Police Chief Eliot Isaac asked DeWine to lift the ban, concerned it’s contributing to a spike in violence by pushing people with guns into public and private places.

The order to regulate alcohol sales was put in place in July. The governor said it as a way to help slow the spread of the coronavirus by limiting late-night socializing.

