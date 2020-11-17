DeWine issuing curfew for state, trying to prevent spread of COVID-19

He said the curfew will be from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., beginning Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is putting a curfew into place in the state to stop the spread of COVID-19.

He said the curfew will be from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., beginning Thursday.

It will be in place for 21 days from now.

Retail establishments need to be closed, and people need to be at home.

DeWine is also asking people to do one thing each day to reduce their exposure to others. That can include speaking to someone over the phone, rather than visiting, or wearing a mask when in public.