Dewine plans aggressive campaign to vaccinate college-age students

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says he’s planning an aggressive campaign to vaccinate college-age students this fall when they return to campus.

But as the state gets ready to offer vaccinations to anyone 16 years old and older by the end of this month, he’s encouraging teenagers and young adults to take advantage of the opportunity, even before they head back to classes later this year.

“We know we will have room in a few weeks. We just can’t go onto a campus and do everybody because they will be gone, but we hope that the students will sign-up on their own and get the vaccine on their own

DeWine says while the COVID virus has generally not affected younger people the way it has others, college-age people can still be carriers, and getting vaccinated could reduce the chance of spreading to others, especially older family members.