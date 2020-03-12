DeWine: Ohioans ‘don’t get it’ yet when it comes to Coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine sent a letter to supporters Wednesday afternoon, pleading for Ohioans to take the threat of coronavirus seriously.

The message was sent through a campaign mailing list as the governor was wrapping up a statehouse press conference on the situation.

Dear Friends,

As you can tell by the news, we are in a very dangerous situation in Ohio with the coronavirus. We are very concerned about community spread, which just means we are seeing cases of people with the virus, where we can’t determine where they got it.

Undoubtedly, we have a number of Ohioans who have it, but don’t know it. The death rate goes up dramatically with age — the older someone is, the higher the mortality rate, as you can see by what is happening in Washington state.

This is very real.

While I have been candid and tried to explain the danger, I feel from talking to people that most Ohioans just “don’t get it” yet. I am sending this letter to friends and family to emphasize the danger and to repeat what I have said in public in the hope that you will help me get the word out — and that YOU will take this seriously.

Our whole goal is to drastically limit personal contact. Below is a list of things you can do to help prevent the spread of disease. These actions WILL save lives:

• Wash your hands for 20 seconds or more with soapy water several times a day. If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home while you are sick (except to visit a health care professional) and avoid close contact with others.

• Cover your mouth/nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces each day. Use a household cleaner according to label instructions.

• Avoid large gatherings.

• Use online transactions when possible.

• Avoid visiting nursing homes — and if you are sick, do NOT visit nursing homes.

• If you have an older person in your home or someone with compromised health, such as asthma, understand that the biggest threat to them may be you bringing the virus into the home.

• If you or a loved one are older, think twice about an upcoming trip.

Please get the word out! Nothing matters more right now than taking these steps to prevent the further spread of this disease. I am grateful for all that you can do to help us save lives.

Very respectfully yours,

Mike DeWine Governor

P.S. Please continue to follow the information that we are putting out in the media on a daily basis. Additional information can be found at our website www.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Also, if you have questions, call our Department of Health hotline at 1-833-4ASK-ODH.