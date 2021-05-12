DeWine picking vaccinated Ohioans to win $1 million, full scholarships

He made the announcement along with several others during an evening press conference on Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday evening that five lucky Ohioans will receive $1 million for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Two weeks from tonight on May 26th, we will announce a winner of a separate drawing for adults who have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. This announcement will occur each Wednesday for five weeks, and the winner each Wednesday will receive one million dollars. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 12, 2021

DeWine said starting May 26, adult Ohioans who have received at least their first dose of the vaccine have the chance to win $1 million.

One winner will be announced every week for five weeks.

DeWine said names for the drawing will be taken from the Ohio Secretary of State’s voter registration database. He said they’ll make a webpage available for people to sign up for the drawings if they aren’t in the database they’re using.

To be eligible, you must be at least 18 years old, an Ohio resident and vaccinated before the drawing.

I know that some may say, “DeWine, you’re crazy! This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money.” But truly, the real waste at this point in the pandemic — when the vaccine is readily available to anyone who wants it — is a life lost to COVID-19. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 12, 2021

Also starting on May 26, DeWine will randomly select five winners for full, four-year scholarships to universities throughout the state.

These will be awarded to vaccinated Ohioans who are 17 and under. DeWine said an electronic portal will open up for young people to register on May 18.

It includes tuition, room and board and book expenses.

Money for the lottery comes from federal coronavirus relief funds.

DeWine said there will be more details in the upcoming days.