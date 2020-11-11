DeWine issues new, restrictive coronavirus measures

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued new coronavirus guidelines Wednesday following a rare evening address to the state.

“We are now at the most crucial phase of this pandemic,” DeWine said as he opened his remarks.

The governor says the surge we are seeing now is much more intense, widespread and dangerous than the others we’ve seen before.

New mask guidance was issued for businesses. Now, customers and employees must wear a mask and a mask mandate message must be posted at every entrance to the business.

Business owners will be responsible for making sure employees and customers are compliant.

A retail compliance unit will be formed and the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation will monitor infractions.

A first offense will garner a warning. A second offense could cause the business to be shut down for up to 24 hours.

According to DeWine, most retail businesses have done a good job providing a safe place for their employees to work and for their customers to shop. However, he says it is clear there are some businesses where mask-wearing is lacking.

In addition, DeWine said that masks must be worn in congregate settings, such as wedding receptions. He said dancing and games will not be allowed.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 11, a total of 267,356 (+5,874) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 5,623 (+76) deaths and 21,290 (+253) hospitalizations. There are a presumed 191,950 recovered cases in the state.

The amount of cases reported Tuesday (6,508) were the highest since Ohio began recording the data.