DeWine gets backlash over not consulting employees when deciding to reopen businesses

(WKBN) – Following Thursday’s announcement about reopening restaurants, bars, salons and barbershops, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine did not hold his daily briefing on Friday.

But some questions still remain, especially about the groups tasked with making these reopenings happen.

It’s actually a question that the governor was asked on Thursday, why were these groups made up primarily of business owners and not employees?

The argument from some across the state is that these business owners were really just looking to get their businesses up and running again.

DeWine said a majority of these business owners are actively involved and still do these jobs daily, like cutting hair, doing nails or cooking in their restaurants.

The governor defended the groups saying in his experience, they all showed a great interest in protecting their employees.

“No employer should want to be in a situation where the employees are in a dangerous, dangerous situation. First of all, it’s not the right thing to do, second, they won’t be able to get people to come and actually work for them. So I think there’s a real incentive to do that,” DeWine said.

While salons and restaurants received their reopening plans on Thursday, there are still many businesses that have no timeline on what changes they’ll need to make to get back to work.

In the meantime, the governor said he expects to make an announcement on Monday about childcare.

Daycares that have remained open are operating on a pandemic license, which has strict limitations.