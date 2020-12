The curfew runs from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that he is extending the statewide curfew through January 23.

He said we don’t know yet what impact the holidays will play on coronavirus cases and the burden on hospitals.

Curfew ➡ @OHDeptofHealth is extending the 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. statewide curfew for another three weeks until January 23, 2021. This is b/c we don’t yet know what effect the holidays may have on our hospitals and health care systems, so we must continue to be cautious. pic.twitter.com/mVDaBYB0vx — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 30, 2020

