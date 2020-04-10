DeWine announces pharmacy Medicaid changes to help patients during COVID-19 pandemic

DeWine said during his briefing that the changes will reduce “barriers to care"

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Changes to Medicaid announced Friday by Gov. Mike DeWine aims to allow recipients to better protect themselves against the COVID-19 coronavirus.

DeWine said during his briefing that the changes will reduce “barriers to care.”

“Our goal in Ohio is to keep as many people as healthy as possible and to ensure those who get sick with COVID-19 that they get the treatment that they need,” he said.

Medicaid patients will have their pharmaceutical co-pays waived on all prescriptions, and 90-day refills on all maintenance prescriptions will be authorized, DeWine said.

Other changes announced that seek to ease the pharmacy restrictions for patients include bypassing prior authorizations for new prescriptions and receiving the same benefits for in-network and out-of-network pharmacies.

Additionally, the threshold for refills will be relaxed, and pharmacists who dispense emergency refills without a prescription will be reimbursed.

Doctors and other medical providers, without authorization by a managed care plan, will be using their judgement to determine if something is a medical necessity, DeWine said.

More details on the changes are available at coronavirus.ohio.gov or by calling the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-833-4ASKODH (1-833-427-5634).