Pa. Department of Health reports 560 new positives, brings statewide total to 1,687

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as of midnight Thursday, there are 560 additional positive cases of COVID-19. That brings the statewide total to 1,687 in 48 counties.

The department also reported five new deaths, bringing the statewide death total to 16.

There was one case in Lawrence County and three cases in Mercer County. Other county-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide at least through April 6.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has announced since noon, March 25:

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies.

Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.