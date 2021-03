You can watch the live stream below

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health will give an update on COVID-19 in the state Thursday.

As of Wednesday, more than 3.8 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state. The health department has reported a statewide total of 973,721 cases and 24,689 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

You can watch the live address starting at 11:30 a.m.