Department of Health extends Ohio’s curfew

(WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Health is extending the state’s curfew through January 2.

Gov. Mike DeWine made the announcement during his briefing Thursday, as well as announced “Stay Safe Ohio Protocol” to keep Ohioans safe from COVID-19.

DeWine said he asked for help and guidance from medical experts in developing the statewide protocol, which he is asking Ohioans to follow for the next 21 days.

DeWine is issuing a variance for some Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and other already-scheduled sporting events that would be affected by the extension.

The Stay Safe Ohio Protocol includes the following recommendations:

Stay at home

Wear a mask

Keep interactions short and stay apart

Wash your hands

Work from home

Celebrate safe, celebrate small

Don’t eat or drink with anyone outside your household

Limit travel

Keep weddings and funerals safe

Enjoy safe holiday activities