(WKBN) – Dentists can now turn away patients not vaccinated against Covid-19.

The American Dental Association council on ethics, bylaws and judicial affairs has released a statement on the guidelines saying in part that “With the types of communicable diseases that are occurring…dentists must consider the ethical implications of treating or not treating patients with active illness, accepting or declining new patients who have not been vaccinated, and dismissing or maintaining existing patients who have not been vaccinated.”

More information can be found in the ADA Ethics of Vaccination.

In addition, the guidance says that dentists have an ethical obligation to be vaccinated as well.

“Any personal negative feelings of dentists to vaccination do not outweigh their ethically and scientifically based professional responsibility to act to limit the spread of harmful infectious diseases.”

Consideration would be made for those who cannot vaccinate due to medical conditions.