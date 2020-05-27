Dance studio, Sports World included in big reopening day for Ohio

The owners are willing to take extra sanitizing and social distancing steps -- they're just happy to be up and running again

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The longest list of reopenings in Ohio so far happened Tuesday, affecting 10 different business sectors.

Some were businesses, like bowling alleys. There was a government agency — the Bureau of Motor Vehicles — and high school athletes were allowed to start training in-person again.

At Boardman’s Fred Astaire Dance Studios Tuesday night, lessons were being given once again. Instructors must wear masks — it’s optional for students.

One student said it’s difficult dancing with a mask.

“It definitely gets warmer quicker, especially when you’re doing some of the vigorous dances that we do.”

Currently, Fred Astaire is only offering private lessons. Group lessons are on hold.

The time between lessons has also been extended.

“This way, we can sanitize after every single lesson, and we require our students to come in and sanitize and wash their hands when entering and exiting,” Dustin Jones said.

Five miles away at Sports World, go-karts, batting cages and mini golf are all open again.

Owner Joe Corroto said it’s wonderful to be up and running again.

“We generally try to get open April 1. Sometimes — weather permitting — April can be good, can be bad. May can be a great month for us.”

There’s a lot to be sanitized at Sports World, but Corroto has a plan to keep it clean.

“We are sanitizing putters and balls as they come back to us, we are keeping social distancing, we are sanitizing go-karts after every ride — the steering wheels, the buckles, anything that people touch — and we’re doing the best we can,” he said.

Austintown’s Body Shop Total Fitness opened Friday — two days after a judge ruled gyms were allowed to reopen. Upon entering, everyone must take a towel from the stacks near the entrance and when finished, spray and wipe down the machines.

Owners Mike and Kaitlin Stanec said some people are still nervous about returning, so they’ve offered to extend memberships. They’re just glad to be open again.

Daycares in Ohio are scheduled to reopen May 31, followed by banquet centers on June 1.