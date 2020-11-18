Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad cancels Polar Express train rides due to COVID-19 concerns

(WKBN) – Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad has decided to cancel all remaining Polar Express Train Rides for the rest of the season, beginning Thursday.

The train rides started November 6 and were supposed to run through December 20.

CVSR will issue refunds to all passengers who purchased advance tickets from November 19 through December 20. Customers will also have the option to donate the value of their tickets back to CVSR or request a gift card for the value of the tickets.

This decision has been made in the interest of public safety due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

“As we look to an uncertain future with respect to this situation, CVSR must make this decision now,” said President and CEO Joe Mazur. “The Polar Express Train Ride is one of Northeast Ohio’s most treasured holiday traditions. However, the health and wellbeing of our customers, volunteers, community and staff come first.”

CVSR is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) and the Polar Express Train Ride is the largest fundraiser for the organization. Canceling it represents a notable financial loss. Donations to offset this financial loss can be made online.