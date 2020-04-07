Curbside recycling in Mahoning County temporarily suspended

The drop-off recycling locations, however, are still available

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Starting Monday, April 6 in Mahoning County, curbside recycling is temporarily suspended.

The drop-off recycling locations, however, are still available.

There will be more pick-ups, but Austintown trustee Jim Davis is trying to prevent items from being put on the ground.

“We just want to encourage people, understand what recycling is. Make sure you’re bringing the right materials, putting them in the bins and if the bins aren’t available or if they’re full, we just ask you to wait another day. We are working with the Mahoning County Green Team,” he said.

Click here for a list of local drop-off sites.