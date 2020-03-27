Crocs donating free shoes to health care workers

The company has launched its new program, "A Free Pair for Healthcare"

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Crocs is joining the growing list of companies offering freebies as a thank you to health care workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

The company has launched its new program, “A Free Pair for Healthcare,” offering free Crocs to doctors, nurses and other health care staff members.

Here’s how it works:

Workers can go to Crocs.com starting at 12 p.m. to request a free pair while supplies last.

You will not be able to make a request if the day’s allotment of Crocs has been met. You can try again the next day at the same time.

The Crocs are free and shipping is free, too.

The company also announced it is donating up to 100,000 pairs of shoes to be given to employees of select health care facilities and organizations.