Crestview High School goes remote, upgrades masks following virus cases

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The rise in COVID-19 cases in the Valley is hitting school districts. Some have had to move to virtual learning.

Crestview High School has moved to remote learning for a week. Right now, two of their teachers have tested positive for the virus. Other staff members have had to quarantine.

“When you have people in a room together, you can lose a lot of people in a hurry,” said Superintendent Matthew Manley, “All of our teachers who are quarantined right now will be teaching remotely.”

Over the weekend, a student tested positive as well.

“We went through the seating charts, walked every classroom, worked with the health department and figured out who needed to be quarantined,” Manley said.

The district says that they don’t believe the teachers who tested positive came into contact with the student, but they are still doing tests to be certain.

For now, Crestview Local Schools has adopted new protocols to keep students and staff safe.

“Our staff switched to medical-grade masks. We went to N-95 this week. And if you are on duty in the lunchroom, we are recommending both mask and a shield. The more layers we can put together the safer you are,” Manley said. “The goal is at the end of the year is that everyone is above ground and every day is an inch closer to getting there.”

The district says it will reassess throughout the week to see if students can return to school next week.

