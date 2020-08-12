Crestview High School football practice suspended after player tests positive for COVID-19

This does not affect any other sports or extracurricular activities

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview High School football practice will be temporarily suspended after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

Crestview Local Schools made the announcement on its website Wednesday afternoon.

They said the player last attended practice August 6. The following day, the player told the coach he was sick.

After working closely with the Columbiana County Health Department on contact tracing, the district said three other players are being asked to quarantine for 14 days since they last made contact with the player who tested positive.

The health department said high school football practices can resume normally, but the school and coaches decided to suspend them until August 17.

This does not affect any other sports or extracurricular activities.