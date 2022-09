YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Mercy Health wants to pay tribute to those who lost their lives to COVID, and to the health teams who cared for them.

Thursday they are dedicating a COVID memorial on the St. E’s Youngstown campus.

It’ll include a statue and three plaques: One honors caregivers, one remembers those who died from the virus, and one serves as a historical marker.

Bishop David Bonnar will bless the memorial at 3:30 p.m.