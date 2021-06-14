COVID-19 vaccine comes with free McDonald’s meal in Wellsville

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Two COVID-19 vaccine clinics are planned for Wellsville as part of the county health department’s continuing vaccine equity outreach.

Both clinics will be held on Friday, June 18.

The first will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wellsville McDonald’s, 100 Lisbon St. All of those vaccinated at this clinic will be given a voucher for a free meal, redeemable at the Wellsville McDonald’s location.

Another clinic will take place from 2-4 p.m. at the Wellsville First Baptist church, 1401 Center St. This clinic will coincide with the church’s food pantry giveaway.

Vaccinations will be given while you sit in your car in a drive-up model, but a walk-up option is also available.

There is no cost associated with this vaccine and proof insurance is not required.

This vaccine is a one dose series and can be given to anyone 18 years of age and older.