BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re still looking to get the COVID shot, you have another chance Wednesday in Trumbull County.

There’s going to be a clinic from 4 to 7 p.m. at Brookfield Community Park for anyone 12 and up.

All three vaccines will be available.

The county health district is encouraging people to go to its website beforehand to fill out some forms.