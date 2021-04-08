COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled at Packard Music Hall in Warren

The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 14

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull Regional Medical Center and the Warren City Health District are hosting a COVID-19 community vaccination clinic at Packard Music Hall, located at 1403 Mahoning Ave. NW in Warren.

The clinic is open to the public, but attendees should call 330-841-9999 Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to secure an appointment before the day of the clinic.

Consent forms for individuals 16 and up are available at trumbullregional.org under “COVID-19 Vaccine Information.” Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian in order to receive the vaccine.

“Our goal in partnering with the Warren City Health District to host this vaccination clinic is to vaccinate as many community members as possible at a convenient and accessible location,” said Linda Heater, chief nursing officer at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. “There will be 1,000 vaccinations available the day of the clinic and we are hoping to have all of them accounted for.”

The Warren City Health District is also holding a walk-in clinic on the same day, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 258 E. Market St.