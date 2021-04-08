COVID-19 vaccine clinic planned in Liberty

It will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 13 at the L.Y.R.I.C. Building

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty Township, in conjunction with the Trumbull County Combined Health District, will provide COVID-19 vaccines to those over the age of 18 at a clinic on Tuesday, April 13.

It will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the L.Y.R.I.C. Building, located at 317 Churchill Hubbard Rd.

The vaccine is not available to those who are pregnant, breastfeeding or those who have had COVID-19 in the last 30 days.

Vaccines are limited, and pre-registration is required by contacting the Administration Office at 330-759-1315, and press 3 and then 0.

It’s a two-dose vaccine, so those registering should plan on returning for their second dose at the same time on Tuesday, May 11.

Vaccine registration forms can be found online at www.libertytwp.com or at the Liberty Township Administration Building from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.