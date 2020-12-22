COVID-19 vaccinations begin at Sharon Regional Medical Center

This round of vaccines was set aside specifically for what are being called "Tier-1" workers who come in direct contact with patients

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – As the nationwide rollout of COVID-19 vaccines continues, dozens working at Sharon Regional Medical Center started rolling up their sleeves Tuesday afternoon to be the first to receive vaccinations there.

The initial batch of 975 doses arrived Monday from Pfizer, with more arriving next week.

“We will then get another 975 doses three weeks later for all the persons that got it, in the meantime to get their ‘reflex’ dose,” said Jodi Shrawder, director of pharmacy at Sharon Regional



Under state and federal guidelines, this round of vaccines was set aside specifically for what are being called “Tier-1” workers who come in direct contact with patients.

“It’s not just the front-line nurses and doctors or nursing assistants. We also have to think about our phlebotomy people, our laboratory people, our security guards,” said Michelle Reaser, a nurse.

While other hospitals in Mercer County were able to receive the vaccine earlier, the state stepped in to make sure Sharon had the needed refrigeration equipment on-site before that first shipment arrived.

“We have our own storage right now in place, and then of course, we’ve got a back-up plan, for any reason why that freezer would fail,” Reaser said.



Although Sharon is considered a smaller community hospital, it could take a month to six weeks before everyone on staff who wants vaccinated can get their shots because of scheduling, social distancing and other concerns.