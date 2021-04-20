COVID-19 update as over 43% of eligible Pennsylvanians get first vaccine dose

4,694,374 people have received at least their first dose

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 4,577 positive cases of COVID-19 and 77 more deaths since Monday’s report, when a two-day total of 5,675 new positive cases and 29 more deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 1,113,868 cases and a total of 25,767 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 2,705 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 561 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,600 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 9 to 15 stood at 9.6%.

Latest local county-by-county COVID-19 numbers

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 146,359 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases, and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,302,330 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 70,221 resident cases of COVID-19 and 14,619 cases among employees, for a total of 84,840 at 1,586 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,032 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry.

The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 27,260 of the total cases are among health care workers.

Vaccine highlights

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, April 20, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 43.4% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, April 20, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. Vaccine providers have administered 7,254,446 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday, April 20.

2,828,907 people are fully vaccinated, with a seven-day moving average of more than 97,400 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,865,467 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

4,694,374 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 7,752,500 doses will have been allocated through April 24: 304,120 first/single doses will have been allocated this week 268,010 second doses will have been allocated this week

