COVID-19 testing to begin at Columbiana County’s long-term care facilities

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – COVID-19 testing will begin in long-term care facilities in Columbiana County next week, according to the Columbiana County Health District.

The National Guard will be assisting with the testing on Monday and Thursday. The health district notes that the increase in testing will likely lead to a spike in reported cases during the middle and end of next week.

So far, 957 positive cases have been reported, 557 of those inmates at the Elkton federal prison and 78 from long-term care facilities.

There have been a total of 58 deaths attributed to COVID-19; nine of those deaths were inmates of the prison and 31 were residents of long-term care facilities.

The health district noted that there was a data entry error, which was previously reported as a death at a long-term care facility.