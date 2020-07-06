Live Now
COVID-19 testing sites in Ohio

Coronavirus

The Ohio Department of Health has released an interactive map showing COVID-19 testing sites in the state

COVID, Coronavirus, Drive up Testing

Credit: LEREXIS/Moment/Getty Images

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Health has released an interactive map showing COVID-19 testing sites in the state.

The map shows a combination of private companies and retail sites, community health centers, and pop-up sites that offer testing. 

The map shows sites in every county in Ohio. You can search by county or postal code.

Visit these sites to learn more about retail screening requirements:

CVS

Kroger

Rite Aid

Walmart

To learn about upcoming pop-up tests, visit the link below:

Pop-Up Testing sites

Many sites require a pre-screening process, so make sure you check before going.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

