Watch COVID-19 special coverage on Wednesday via website, app & TV

There are several opportunities today for special programming about the coronavirus outbreak

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As we navigate through the information that is coming out locally, at the state level and from Washington, WKBN 27 First News is committed to bringing you the most up to date information in the fastest way possible.

Today, Wednesday, March 18, you will have several opportunities to watch special programming about the coronavirus on 27 First News, our mobile app and website, along with our sister station WYTV, to stay informed on breaking developments.

ABC will air “Pandemic: What You Need to Know” at 1 p.m. on our sister station WYTV. During that time, we will air a local tie-in with ABC’s coverage beginning at 1:25 p.m. At that time, we will speak to you, our viewers, directly.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will give his daily update on COVID-19 in the state today at 2 p.m. That will air live on WKBN and we will stream it on the free WKBN mobile app and website.

At 7 p.m., both WKBN and WYTV will join our Nexstar stations in the state to bring you “Coronavirus in Ohio.” The live broadcast will air on our sister station WYTV and will be streamed on our mobile apps and websites.

“Coronavirus in Ohio” is a very special opportunity for you to speak with public officials, including Gov. DeWine and Health Director Amy Acton, about this crisis. Send your questions, either written or as a video, to coronavirus@wcmh.com.

We will have full coverage of all these events posted on the WKBN and WYTV free mobile apps and websites. All of our coronavirus coverage can be found on our website by clicking this link.