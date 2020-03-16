COVID-19 outbreak leading to anxiety, fear — but help is out there

Local help hotlines are gearing up for an expected increase in calls

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fear of the unknown is surrounding COVID-19. It’s one of the reasons why some people are feeling an overwhelming sense of anxiety over the pandemic.

We have so many questions about coronavirus and have to deal with changes to our daily routines.

“We’re seeing, across the board, people being anxious,” said April Caraway, with the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board.

She said that shows as people stockpile goods.

“Everyone’s anxious because they’re afraid for their kids, they don’t know what to tell their children, they’re afraid for their parents and grandparents because they know they’re in at-risk groups.”

“It’s fear of the unknown,” said Vince Brancaccio, with the Help Network of Northeast Ohio. “It’s the fear of, ‘How long is this going to last? What happens if I’m running out of food? What happens if I quarantine myself?'”

The Help Network is gearing up for an expected increase in calls by adding staff to the hotline, which people can call if they’re experiencing a crisis.

HOTLINE:

– Mahoning & Trumbull counties: 330-747-2696

– Columbiana County: 330-424-7767

– East Palestine, Sebring, Beloit and west Columbiana County: 1-800-427-3606

– Mercer County: 724-662-2227

– Lawrence County: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

The Help Network is also extending hours for the warmline for people who just need someone to vent to.

WARMLINE: 1-866-303-PEER (7337)

“We’re here to, hopefully, let people know that help is here, that there are resources in the Valley,” Brancaccio said.

Those on the line will be able to talk to you, listen and help get the information you may need.