COVID-19 housing assistance applications open in Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Housing assistance applications through the federal CARES Act are now open in Pennsylvania.

The applications were made available Monday, June 29.

Pennsylvania renters and homeowners who were affected by the coronavirus-related economic slowdown can file the applications for rent and mortgage relief.

“It’s crucial that we get this help to the people who need it, particularly as we approach the July 10 deadline for the governor’s executive order prohibiting evictions and foreclosures for lack of payment,” said Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, chair of Governor Wolf’s Task Force on Health Disparity. “Many people, through no fault of their own, are finding themselves and their families in jeopardy of losing their housing. In addition to the immeasurable stress this instability places on people at a time when so much is uncertain, we cannot rebuild a strong economy while people are in danger of being homeless.”

Applications will be available by clicking on a red CARES banner on the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency’s website at www.PHFA.org . Applications for rental and mortgage assistance will be accepted starting July 6.

The agency’s toll-free call center at 1-855-U-Are-Home (827-3466) will be available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist the public and help with questions about the programs. Callers should listen for the prompt mentioning CARES assistance for renters and homeowners.

Eligible Pennsylvanians could receive $750 a month for up to a year.