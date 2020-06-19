COVID-19 hospitalizations is stat local medical director follows most closely

Dr. James Kravec said he's most concerned about people in serious condition -- in the hospital and on ventilators

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The coronavirus numbers can be overwhelming. We’ve been hearing about them since Ohio confirmed three cases March 9.

The number most important to you might not be important to someone else.

Gov. Mike DeWine has said multiple times that the number of hospitalizations is the statistic he’s following most closely.

Mahoning County medical director Dr. James Kravec backs him up.

“The hospitalizations, to me, is the most important because I think what we’re seeing is the virus is getting less virulent, less serious in how it impacts people,” Kravec said. “So what I care about is not necessarily those people in the community that have minor symptoms or no symptoms. What I care about is those that are in the hospital and in the ICU on the ventilator, and we’re seeing less of those than we were a few months ago and that’s a positive thing.”

Kravec believes we’re moving in the right direction — that social distancing helps and we can go back to normal while keeping our distance.