COVID-19 fears of asymptomatic spread may be impacting mental health

(WKBN) – You may not have a fever or lose your sense of taste, but it doesn’t always mean you don’t have COVID-19.

That possibility can leave some people living in a state of subconscious worry.

A public health guidance released at the end of October by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there is “growing evidence of transmission risk from infected people without symptoms (asymptomatic) or before the onset of recognized symptoms (presymptomatic).”

Suzette Miller is a Mercy Health nurse who specializes in mental health. She said there are people who are constantly worrying about exposing people to the virus, even if they aren’t sure that they have it themselves.

“If you’re asymptomatic, it’s less likely that you’re going to expose somebody if you are following the guidelines,” she said.

Miller said if you’re going to the grocery stores or heading into work, it is important to focus on what you can control.

“So many times, just taking a deep breathe and recentering yourself in your mind and your body helps you get through those fears,” she said.

Miller advises those who believes their worrying is impacting their overall mental health to consult with their doctor.

“Try to relax a little bit, because if you’re afraid, you may be causing more harm than good because you might not be following the recommended safety protocols to keep you and others safe,” she said.