(WJW) – Ohio is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths, the state department of health says.

“COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have been increasing since the fall, although the rise is still low compared to previous peaks,” the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) told FOX 8 in a statement.

The Erie County Health Department (ECDH) alerted Monday about a rise in COVID-19 deaths in the county.

“Within the month of November, a total of 5 deaths attributed to COVID-19 occurred,” ECDH said in a press release.

It’s significant because deaths have not exceeded 1-2 a month since February 2023 in the county, ECDH reports.

The health department also says cases have doubled in a month.

According to the most recent data from ODH, more than 12,000 new COVID cases were reported for the last week of November, which included the Thanksgiving holiday.

During that same period, 36 deaths were reported and 500 people were hospitalized.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, there has been no increase in deaths reported in the last week.