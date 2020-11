The total number of positive cases at YSU since August is 258

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cases of COVID-19 are climbing at Youngstown State.

On Monday, the university reported 60 new cases for the week of November 14 through 20.

Fifty-five of those cases are students. Five of them live on campus.

Before Monday, YSU had only reported four students living on campus with the virus since August.

