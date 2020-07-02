COVID-19 cases among inmates, staff members inside Valley prisons

Here's the virus count for three state prisons in our area

(WKBN) – We’ve reported prisoners and staff members testing positive for COVID-19 at Elkton Federal Correctional Institution in Columbiana County, but the virus is present at other area prisons as well.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction released new statistics Wednesday.

At the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center on Route 62 in Youngstown, dozens of staff members tested positive:

41 staff members with positive tests

11 staff members recovered

5 inmates with positive tests (all still currently fighting the virus in isolation)

At the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Leavittsburg, more inmates have tested positive:

22 staff members with positive tests

11 staff members recovered

32 inmates with positive tests

24 inmates still waiting for test results

44 inmates in isolation

12 inmates recovered

At the Ohio Supermax Prison on Route 616 in Coitsville, the numbers are fewer:

1 staff member with positive test

1 staff member recovered

1 inmate recovered

No staff members or inmates have died at any of these three facilities.

Full list of prisons in Ohio and their COVID-19 count