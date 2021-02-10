COVID-19 briefing: OSU works to improve vaccination among underserved

A panel of specialists will discuss efforts to increase vaccinations in underserved communities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A panel of specialists with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center will discuss efforts to increase vaccinations in underserved communities in Columbus.

This week’s COVID-19 Health and Wellness Briefing starts at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Moderator and critical care specialist Dr. Jim Allen will be joined by Dr. Hal Paz, executive vice president and chancellor for health affairs at The Ohio State University and CEO of the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

Also attending will be Dr. Leon McDougle, chief diversity officer at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center and president of the National Medical Association; Mary Howard, executive director of Ohio State East Hospital; and Dr. Darrell Gray II, chair of Wexner Medical Center’s healthy communities oversight group.