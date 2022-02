NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- Valley residents can get their COVID-19 vaccine or booster Tuesday night February 1.

The Trumbull County Combined Health District (TCCHD) is holding a clinic from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Eastwood Mall. It’s at the former Lane Bryant near Center Court.

Walk-ins are welcome. Residents need to bring their vaccination card if they’re getting the booster.