Covelli Centre hosts COVID-19 vaccination site

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The arena many of us would head to to attend a concert or sporting event became a COVID-19 vaccination site on Thursday.

The Youngstown City Health Department, with some help from members of the Ohio National Guard, used the Covelli Centre in downtown Youngstown as one of two locations to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

We’re told about 800 people signed up for shots at the Covelli Centre.

Another 300 signed up at the Eugenia Atkinson Recreation Center on the north side.