Covelli Centre chosen as alternative hospital site for COVID-19 patients

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Monday that the Covelli Centre has been selected as an alternative site to hold patients during the COVID-19 outbreak

DeWine said their goal is to double hospital capacity during the crisis. While many hospitals have been able to increase capacity on-site, the governor said they are also looking elsewhere.

“We have also started a plan to expand healthcare at alternative sites beyond what we think of as a medical care facility,” DeWine said.

Representatives from healthcare systems, local governments, the Ohio National Guard, state agencies and county emergency management agencies have teamed up to find sites suitable for holding larger numbers of patients.

Among other locations, DeWine announced that the Covelli Centre in Youngstown has been selected as one of these sites.

The Covelli Centre will be capable of caring for more than 250 patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The patients at this temporary site will require moderate acute care, which means they don’t need a ventilator. This will free up intensive care unit beds at local Mercy Health hospitals for patients that require more acute care.

“This site will be invaluable in helping to balance our patient load between our traditional hospital walls and this new temporary care site,” said James Kravec, M.D., chief clinical officer at Mercy Health in Youngstown. “We are sharing our patient transfer operations among our local hospitals to further streamline and maximize our ability to get patients the exact level of care they need, when they need it.”

The temporary hospital will be operated by administrators, clinicians and support staff from Mercy Health.

They determined these sites based on distance from hospitals, conditions that are safe for patients and healthcare professionals as well as enough space to reach the region’s expected need.