Country Time offers $100 ‘bailout’ for kids running lemonade stands

Country Time says it will write $100 bailout checks to kids whose lemonade stands have shuttered

(CBS News) – Even the local lemonade stand is struggling because of the pandemic, but some relief may be on the way.

Country Time says it will write $100 bailout checks to kids whose lemonade stands have shuttered due to the pandemic.

The company’s “Littlest Bailout Relief Fund” helps offset the loss of revenue for junior entrepreneurs and their curbside gigs.

Country Time says they are offering the “bailout” to help kids ” preserve the values of lemonade stands, honest work, and entrepreneurship, while putting a little juice back into the economy.”

Kids under the age of 14 qualify, just get a parent or guardian to help apply before August 12. Applications are being taken online at countrytimebailout.com.