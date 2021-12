(STACKER) – As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 10 had reached 794,941 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 49.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Dec. 9, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Franklin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.4% (68,833 fully vaccinated)

— 25.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.2% (23,747 fully vaccinated)

— 11.0% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (503 total deaths)

— 21.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,149 (25,035 total cases)

— 14.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#49. Mifflin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (20,766 fully vaccinated)

— 24.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.1% (7,955 fully vaccinated)

— 8.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 499 (230 total deaths)

— 86.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,393 (8,486 total cases)

— 30.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#48. Crawford County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (38,068 fully vaccinated)

— 24.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.0% (13,644 fully vaccinated)

— 11.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (230 total deaths)

— 1.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,514 (13,976 total cases)

— 17.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#47. Greene County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.3% (16,402 fully vaccinated)

— 24.0% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.9% (5,392 fully vaccinated)

— 10.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 196 (71 total deaths)

— 26.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,303 (5,907 total cases)

— 16.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#46. Sullivan County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (2,763 fully vaccinated)

— 23.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.6% (1,243 fully vaccinated)

— 17.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (24 total deaths)

— 48.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,556 (701 total cases)

— 17.8% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#45. Clearfield County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (36,229 fully vaccinated)

— 23.3% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.8% (12,587 fully vaccinated)

— 11.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 295 (234 total deaths)

— 10.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,692 (13,229 total cases)

— 18.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#44. Beaver County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (75,028 fully vaccinated)

— 23.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 53.3% (19,231 fully vaccinated)

— 37.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (546 total deaths)

— 24.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,527 (27,092 total cases)

— 17.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#43. Lycoming County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (52,106 fully vaccinated)

— 22.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.3% (18,033 fully vaccinated)

— 6.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (405 total deaths)

— 33.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,895 (20,275 total cases)

— 27.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#42. Blair County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (56,930 fully vaccinated)

— 21.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.2% (20,294 fully vaccinated)

— 8.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (450 total deaths)

— 38.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,603 (21,445 total cases)

— 25.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#41. Huntingdon County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (21,171 fully vaccinated)

— 21.3% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.5% (7,179 fully vaccinated)

— 13.0% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 414 (187 total deaths)

— 55.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,402 (7,856 total cases)

— 23.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#40. Mercer County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (53,102 fully vaccinated)

— 18.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.7% (19,626 fully vaccinated)

— 5.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (380 total deaths)

— 30.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,065 (16,485 total cases)

— 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#39. Lawrence County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (41,728 fully vaccinated)

— 18.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.1% (14,478 fully vaccinated)

— 12.3% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (311 total deaths)

— 36.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,442 (13,205 total cases)

— 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#38. Adams County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.9% (50,399 fully vaccinated)

— 18.0% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.2% (17,218 fully vaccinated)

— 7.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 244 (251 total deaths)

— 8.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,766 (15,210 total cases)

— 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#37. Lebanon County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (69,471 fully vaccinated)

— 17.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.1% (22,285 fully vaccinated)

— 7.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (366 total deaths)

— 3.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,791 (23,809 total cases)

— 19.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#36. Cambria County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (66,306 fully vaccinated)

— 14.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.1% (24,820 fully vaccinated)

— 4.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 445 (580 total deaths)

— 66.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,020 (23,461 total cases)

— 28.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#35. Pike County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (28,643 fully vaccinated)

— 13.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.9% (9,165 fully vaccinated)

— 18.3% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 125 (70 total deaths)

— 53.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,242 (6,274 total cases)

— 20.0% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#34. Westmoreland County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.8% (180,886 fully vaccinated)

— 13.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.5% (61,335 fully vaccinated)

— 11.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 289 (1,010 total deaths)

— 8.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,433 (53,845 total cases)

— 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#33. Berks County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (219,577 fully vaccinated)

— 12.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.0% (57,837 fully vaccinated)

— 8.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (1,225 total deaths)

— 9.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,982 (67,310 total cases)

— 13.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#32. Elk County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (15,605 fully vaccinated)

— 12.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.3% (5,680 fully vaccinated)

— 1.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (68 total deaths)

— 15.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,546 (4,949 total cases)

— 17.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#31. Union County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (23,441 fully vaccinated)

— 12.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.0% (6,669 fully vaccinated)

— 6.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (117 total deaths)

— 2.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,605 (8,358 total cases)

— 32.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#30. Fayette County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (67,519 fully vaccinated)

— 12.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 83.9% (23,548 fully vaccinated)

— 2.0% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (478 total deaths)

— 38.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,457 (21,275 total cases)

— 17.1% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#29. York County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (234,878 fully vaccinated)

— 12.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.5% (68,140 fully vaccinated)

— 1.3% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 244 (1,095 total deaths)

— 8.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,319 (73,282 total cases)

— 16.1% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#28. Cameron County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (2,335 fully vaccinated)

— 11.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.3% (1,052 fully vaccinated)

— 1.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (13 total deaths)

— 9.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,627 (606 total cases)

— 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#27. Northumberland County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (47,679 fully vaccinated)

— 11.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.0% (15,854 fully vaccinated)

— 6.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 479 (435 total deaths)

— 79.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,090 (15,525 total cases)

— 21.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#26. Lancaster County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (286,478 fully vaccinated)

— 11.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 86.5% (86,806 fully vaccinated)

— 1.1% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 264 (1,440 total deaths)

— 1.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,888 (81,245 total cases)

— 5.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#25. Schuylkill County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (75,436 fully vaccinated)

— 10.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.3% (23,545 fully vaccinated)

— 6.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (515 total deaths)

— 36.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,606 (23,474 total cases)

— 18.1% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#24. Erie County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (145,236 fully vaccinated)

— 9.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.7% (40,544 fully vaccinated)

— 5.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 210 (566 total deaths)

— 21.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,900 (37,491 total cases)

— 1.1% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#23. Carbon County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (34,656 fully vaccinated)

— 9.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.1% (11,163 fully vaccinated)

— 6.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (217 total deaths)

— 26.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,255 (10,433 total cases)

— 15.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#22. Monroe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (92,065 fully vaccinated)

— 9.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.2% (24,039 fully vaccinated)

— 7.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (392 total deaths)

— 13.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,287 (22,624 total cases)

— 5.5% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#21. Armstrong County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (35,156 fully vaccinated)

— 8.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 88.5% (12,947 fully vaccinated)

— 3.4% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 371 (240 total deaths)

— 39.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,826 (10,892 total cases)

— 19.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#20. Centre County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (88,202 fully vaccinated)

— 8.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 86.2% (20,809 fully vaccinated)

— 0.7% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 163 (265 total deaths)

— 39.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,527 (23,589 total cases)

— 3.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#19. Wyoming County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (14,621 fully vaccinated)

— 8.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.7% (4,847 fully vaccinated)

— 3.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (69 total deaths)

— 3.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,641 (3,387 total cases)

— 10.1% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#18. Dauphin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (152,632 fully vaccinated)

— 8.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.6% (39,048 fully vaccinated)

— 5.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (711 total deaths)

— 4.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,109 (39,266 total cases)

— 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#17. Wayne County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (28,451 fully vaccinated)

— 7.0% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.9% (9,203 fully vaccinated)

— 14.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (127 total deaths)

— 7.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,228 (6,794 total cases)

— 5.9% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#16. Washington County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (115,091 fully vaccinated)

— 6.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.2% (35,352 fully vaccinated)

— 5.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (460 total deaths)

— 16.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,170 (31,381 total cases)

— 7.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#15. Columbia County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.2% (36,530 fully vaccinated)

— 5.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 89.2% (11,623 fully vaccinated)

— 4.2% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (169 total deaths)

— 2.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,964 (9,721 total cases)

— 6.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#14. Luzerne County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (182,073 fully vaccinated)

— 3.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.9% (51,776 fully vaccinated)

— 5.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (1,005 total deaths)

— 18.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,045 (47,756 total cases)

— 7.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#13. Northampton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.5% (175,562 fully vaccinated)

— 3.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.1% (48,964 fully vaccinated)

— 4.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (829 total deaths)

— 1.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,568 (50,581 total cases)

— 17.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#12. Cumberland County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.5% (148,318 fully vaccinated)

— 1.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 83.7% (39,954 fully vaccinated)

— 2.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (671 total deaths)

— 0.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,885 (32,646 total cases)

— 8.3% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#11. Butler County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (110,022 fully vaccinated)

— 1.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 89.1% (32,485 fully vaccinated)

— 4.1% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (566 total deaths)

— 12.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,010 (30,076 total cases)

— 13.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#10. Chester County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.0% (314,782 fully vaccinated)

— 0.7% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 83.3% (73,637 fully vaccinated)

— 2.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 174 (916 total deaths)

— 34.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,900 (57,225 total cases)

— 22.5% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#9. Allegheny County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.0% (730,217 fully vaccinated)

— 0.7% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.3% (177,109 fully vaccinated)

— 12.0% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (2,542 total deaths)

— 21.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,827 (155,979 total cases)

— 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#8. Philadelphia County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.5% (958,174 fully vaccinated)

— 1.5% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 86.3% (191,201 fully vaccinated)

— 0.8% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (4,131 total deaths)

— 2.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,350 (195,633 total cases)

— 12.1% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#7. Montgomery County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.1% (524,243 fully vaccinated)

— 5.9% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.5% (114,009 fully vaccinated)

— 11.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (1,927 total deaths)

— 13.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,495 (95,511 total cases)

— 18.2% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#6. Lehigh County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.3% (233,827 fully vaccinated)

— 6.2% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 92.6% (58,540 fully vaccinated)

— 8.2% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (982 total deaths)

— 0.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,903 (55,038 total cases)

— 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#5. Lackawanna County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.6% (133,321 fully vaccinated)

— 6.7% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 86.5% (36,882 fully vaccinated)

— 1.1% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (560 total deaths)

— 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,538 (26,288 total cases)

— 10.8% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#4. Bucks County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (402,347 fully vaccinated)

— 7.4% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.6% (102,198 fully vaccinated)

— 1.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (1,495 total deaths)

— 10.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,924 (81,196 total cases)

— 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#3. Delaware County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.2% (375,281 fully vaccinated)

— 11.1% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 91.5% (86,955 fully vaccinated)

— 6.9% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (1,534 total deaths)

— 1.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,955 (67,754 total cases)

— 15.0% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#2. Forest County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.1% (4,933 fully vaccinated)

— 14.3% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.3% (1,293 fully vaccinated)

— 8.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 400 (29 total deaths)

— 49.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,645 (1,786 total cases)

— 75.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

#1. Montour County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.4% (13,206 fully vaccinated)

— 21.5% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (3,825 fully vaccinated)

— 11.0% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 411 (75 total deaths)

— 53.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,237 (2,960 total cases)

— 15.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

This article has been republished pursuant to a Creative Commons license.