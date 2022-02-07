CLEVELAND (WJW) – Northeast Ohio has some of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the state.

That’s according to data from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).

An ODH map of vaccination rates shows all Ohio’s 88 counties and how they rank.

FOX 8 pulled data from that map based on completed vaccine rates.

Here are the counties with the highest vaccination rates:

Delaware – 73.04%

Lake – 63.18%

Franklin – 62.02%

Cuyahoga – 61.74%

Lorain – 61.21%

Here are the counties with the lowest vaccination rates:

Mercer – 37.40%

Darke – 37.24%

Shelby – 35.11%

Adams – 33.84%

Holmes – 17.87%

Here is the vaccination rate county-by-county for Northeast Ohio:

Ashland – 40.99%

Ashtabula – 50.21%

Cuyahoga – 61.74%

Erie – 57.40%

Geauga – 59.43%

Huron – 46.49%

Lake – 63.18%

Lorain – 61.21%

Medina – 62.11%

Portage – 55.28%

Sandusky – 51.42%

Summit – 61.0%

Stark – 52.90%

Trumbull – 51.47%

Summit County Public Health (SCPH) breaks down COVID-19 vaccination rates by zip code.

Here are the zip codes with the highest vaccination rates:

44236 (Hudson, Boston Heights) – 81.1%

44087 (Twinsburg, Remindersville, Twinsburg Heights) – 80.9%

44264 (Peninsula, Cuyahoga Falls, Boston Heights, Boston, Everett) – 80.0%

44056 (Macedonia) – 77.1%

44321 (Copley, Montrose, Norton, Montrose-Ghent, Pigeon Creek) – 75.9%

The zip codes with the lowest vaccination rates are:

44306 (Akron) – 38.8%

44307 (Akron) – 38.4%

44685 (Uniontown, Green, Greentown) – 35.3%

44304 (Akron) – 28.8%

44311 (Akron) – 27.2%

The statewide vaccination rate is 56.9% for those who are considered fully vaccinated.

The 70 to 74 age group has the highest vaccination rates with 88.31% of the population vaccinated.