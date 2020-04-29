Coty Beauty launches $200K relief fund to help hairstylists, manicurists affected by COVID-19

(WJW) – Coty Beauty, which includes brands like OPI, Clairol Professional, Wella and Sebastian, has launched a COVID-19 relief campaign to help stylists and nail techs and more get through the pandemic.

Salons are just one of many types of businesses closed across the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Through Hairdressers at Heart, licensed professional hairstylists, nail techs, salon owners and educators can apply for one of 230 relief checks totaling up to $1,000 each to help.

The Hairdressers at Heart website states: “We know the power of artists supporting artists, and with each of these 230 relief checks, we’re helping you cushion the burden of lost business, educational investment and more. As a vital part of this community and industry, we want you to spend these funds in whatever way creates the biggest impact for you.”

The application asks questions including how COVID-19 has affected the applicant’s life and ways in which the applicant has shown support to others during the coronavirus crisis.

The campaign ends on June 20.

For much more, including the application, click here.