Cortland restaurant refuses mask mandate, faces attorney review

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The actions of a restaurant owner in Cortland, who has refused to enforce a statewide mask mandate inside their establishment, is under the review of a Trumbull County attorney.

According to Kris Wilster, director of environmental health for Trumbull County Combined Health District, the telephone meeting Thursday with the owner of Top Notch was brief. He said the restaurant has just blatantly refused to require customers to wear masks.

Wilster said Top Notch is the first Trumbull County business to be brought to an administrative hearing for mask compliance violations.

Wilster said the department has taken about 40 complaints about the restaurant’s non-mask policy.

Owners said previously they don’t mind if customers want to wear a mask but will not require them to do so.

No further meetings are scheduled.

“I really don’t have a stick. We try to talk to people and get them to do the right thing. We’ll see what the attorney has to say,” Wilster said.

A message was left at the restaurant for the owners. As of this report, we have not heard back.

