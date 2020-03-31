Cortland neighbors put up encouraging messages to thank area’s first responders

It's gestures like this one that prove a little bit of kindness and two simple words can go a long way

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Cortland neighborhood has come up with a creative and safe way to thank their first responder neighbors who are working tirelessly on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A few people who live on Viets Drive wanted to do more than just voice their appreciation to a nurse and first responder who live nearby.

“We kinda feel bad because every day they have to go to work and we get to stay safe,” said neighbor Joann Foley.

So, they constructed a big heart and created a message board of the sorts.

“It was just something little, I mean, if we could have built that sign as tall as their house it still wouldn’t have been enough to say thank you,” Joann said.

A place where people can stop by and write “thanks” from a distance.

“We wanted to make sure we said thank you in a safe way, that other people can leave messages,” said neighbor Dennis Foley.

“We have the two markers and the hand sanitizer so we can be safe,” Joann said.

During these times, it’s gestures like this one that prove a little bit of kindness and two simple words can go a long way.

“They just do so much and it was just a little way we could say thank you,” Joann said.