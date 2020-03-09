Coronavirus scare leads to cruise cancellations at local travel agencies

Business has been slow since the outbreak and there's a chance it could continue as the COVID-19 coronavirus spreads

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The State Department is warning Americans not to take cruises as the COVID-19 coronavirus spreads across the U.S. Now local travel agents are seeing the impact.

“I’m getting more calls by the day with inquiries,” said Perry Hvizeak, with Cruise Ahoy, Inc.

People are canceling their vacations over fears of the coronavirus.

“It’s changing from day-to-day and week-to-week,” Hvizeak said. “It’s getting more intense.”

The Centers for Disease Control is now telling Americans to avoid cruise ships, especially the elderly and people with underlying health issues.

Local travel agencies like Cruise Ahoy and Tippecanoe Travel Service said their phones keep ringing. On the other end — travelers with questions.

“Are cruises canceled? Should they go? What’s their rights?” Hvizeak said.

Agents said they’ve had a handful of cancellations — some of them from the elderly.

“Mostly if they are sickly, for sure they’re canceling,” said Mary Ann Dwyer, with Tippecanoe Travel.

“I just had two cancellations this morning for Dominican Republic — they were 85+. So maybe they were smart to do that,” Hvizeak said.

Some cruise ships and airlines have loosened their policies, helping people with cancellations get some — if not all — of their money back.

“Letting people within timeframes decide whether or not they want to go later, but within a certain timeframe. And it’s varying from different products,” Hvizeak said.

Business has been slow since the outbreak and there’s a chance it could continue as coronavirus cases have topped more than 500 across the U.S.

“It’s probably going to get a little worse here for the next month,” Hvizeak said.

But there’s still some hope on the other end. As people continue to call with concerns and cancellations, others are calling to book later in the year.

“Those going in the summer — they’re still comfortable, thinking that it’s going to die down,” Dwyer said.

“Nothing on short notice,” Hvizeak said. “I think they’re a little nervous to go on such short notice.”

