Coronavirus-related closures, schedule changes

The following list contains closures and schedule changes related to the coronavirus.

Event cancelations

Columbiana County

Columbiana County Board of Developmental Disabilities’ Annual Employment Appreciation Dinner on March 12 is canceled.

Mahoning County

The 15th annual Beer and Wine Tasting at Stambaugh Auditorium originally scheduled for March 14 has been rescheduled to Friday, May 29.

Bill Nye the Science Guy’s appearance at Youngstown State University on March 18 has been canceled.

Byzantine Center — Youngstown: Bingo canceled Thursday

Byzantine Center at the Grove: Bingo canceled Thursday

Cafe at Wittenauer’s in Poland: Closing March 12-20

Day trips and other events by the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities has been suspended until April.

Mercy Health’s annual Health Day on March 14 has been postponed.

St. Anthony of Padua: Spaghetti dinner canceled Sunday

Summit Academy Secondary – Shady Run closed Thursday

Ward Beecher Planetarium: Closed through March 31

The Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber’s 2020 Annual Meeting, originally scheduled for Thursday, March 19, is postponed. All registration payments made for the March 19 event will automatically transfer to the new date, which hasn’t been announced yet.

Trumbull County

First Methodist Church of Niles: Community meals canceled Thursday

The City of Niles’ health and wellness fair on March 23 has been canceled.

The Ohio EPA’s public hearing on the Lordstown battery plant on March 12 is canceled. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is hosting a virtual meeting to get the community’s input about the permit application. You can log on at usace.webex.com and use meeting number 969 383 314. More information here.

Packard band concert: 3 PM Thursday performance canceled

School and university closures/adjustments

Campbell City Schools: Classes canceled Friday

Canfield Local School District: Classes canceled Friday, extracurricular practices will be closed to public

Case Western Reserve University: Moving to remote delivery of its courses through April 6. The only exception is for students involved in clinicals. In those cases, students should talk to the dean of their individual schools. All classes will be canceled on March 16 and 17.

Duquesne University: Canceling all campus activities, effective Monday. Classes will resume online Wednesday, March 18.

Eastern Gateway Community College: Previously-scheduled online classes, Police Academy, ASPIRE and workforce development programs and off-campus clinicals will proceed as scheduled Monday, March 16. All other classes held on campus will be canceled for Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17. Community-based events, such as the upcoming career fair, will be canceled through March 31. More information here.

Hannah E. Mullins School of Practical Nursing: Closed through March 13. After that, the school is moving to “distance education,” and classwork will be completed from home.

John Carroll: All in-person, face-to-face classes are suspended through and including Monday, April 13. Classes will be held online.

Kent State University: Face-to-face classes will cease for all of Kent State’s Ohio campus locations through March 15. From March 16-20, all classes will begin remote instruction. From March 23-29, spring break will occur as scheduled. From March-April 10, classes will be remote. April 13, face-to-face classes will resume. Clinical rotations will continue for Kent State’s College of Podiatric Medicine.

Penn State University: Online classes will start March 16, and in-person classes will be canceled. The university plans to resume in-person classes April 6. Students are strongly encouraged not to return to campus after spring break. More information here.

Poland Local Schools: Classes canceled Friday

Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED): All face-to-face instruction will be moving to virtual instruction through at least April 3.

Miami University of Ohio: Suspending face-to-face instruction in lectures, discussion sections, seminars and other similar classroom settings starting Wednesday. Courses will be delivered by remote instruction through at least April 12.

University of Akron: Ceasing face-to-face classes until the university returns from spring break on March 30. The University is canceling all large events previously scheduled on campus from now until at least April 20.

The Ohio State University: Suspending lectures, discussion sections, seminars, and similar classroom settings and moving to virtual instruction, effective immediately and through at least March 30.

Slippery Rock University: Extending spring break until March 29. All online students will resume classes as scheduled March 16.

University of Cincinnati: Suspending face-to-face classes and moving to remote instruction until April 13.

Westminster College: Spring break has been extended through March 19. Classes will be online instead of in-person from March 19 through at least April 3. Students are urged to stay at their permanent homes. More information here.

Xaiver University in Cincinnati: Suspending all face-to-face classes from March 16 until April 14,

Youngstown State University: Extending spring break through March 22. All large, indoor campus events and gatherings are canceled through March 30. All university-sponsored travel is suspended until further notice, unless the trip is deemed critical and approved by the administration. More information here.

Polling location changes

(Voters are encouraged to vote early by absentee ballots)

Columbiana County

Precinct 12 Salem City 1-A Old location: Smith Center, 500 E. 4th St., Salem New location: Memorial Building, 785 E. State St., Salem

Precinct 13 Salem City 1-B Old location: Smith Center, 500 E. 4th St., Salem New location: Memorial Building, 785 E. State St., Salem

Precinct 36 Columbiana Village E Old location: Harmony Village Social Room, 903 S. Main St., Columbiana New location: Columbiana Public Library, 332 N. Middle St., Columbiana

Precinct 60 Perry Township SW Old location: Blossom Nursing Home, 109 Blossom Ln., Salem New location: Perry Township Road Department, 1320 Depot Rd., Salem

Precinct 83 Wellsville Village 1 Old location: Gateway West (Shoub Towers), 500 Main St., Wellsville New location: Wellsville High School, 1 Bengal Blvd., Wellsville



Mahoning County

Beaver Township precinct 5 at Shepherd of the Valley on Western Reserve Rd and Sharrott is moving to the Holiday Inn Express on Market Street.

Sebring precinct 2 at Coplin Oaks is moving to the Heritage Oaks Banquet Center.

The Board of Elections said students affected by college and university closures can vote at the board’s office in Youngstown through Monday, March 16 or at their regular polling location on Primary Election Day. The Board of Elections office is located at 345 Oak Hill Avenue in Youngstown.

Trumbull County

Voting at Shepherd of the Valley Retirement Center in Howland has been moved to the Howland Township Administration Building at 205 Niles Cortland Rd. NE.