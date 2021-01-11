Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: Nearly 13K new cases reported over last 2 days

That brings the statewide total to 726,154 cases and 17,853 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a two-day total of 12,844 positive cases of COVID-19 and 186 new deaths, since Saturday's report, when 10,045 new cases and 273 new deaths were reported.

An additional 5,338 positive cases were reported Monday, with 7,506 new cases reported Sunday.

There are 5,201 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,062 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here .

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,100 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 1 – January 7 stood at 14.4%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine gave an update on COVID-19 in the state during a press conference Monday.

There are 69,499 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,392,246 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 57,376 resident cases of COVID-19, and 10,567 cases among employees, for a total of 67,943 at 1,495 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 9,383 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 20,610 of our total cases are among health care workers.