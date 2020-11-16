Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: Two-day total of 9,675 new cases reported

That brings the statewide total to 269,613 cases and 9,325 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a two-day total of 9,675 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday’s report, when 5,551 new cases and 50 new deaths were reported.

There were 5,199 new cases and 38 new deaths reported Sunday, and 4,476 new cases and 13 new deaths reported Monday.

That brings the statewide total to 269,613 cases and 9,325 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mercer and Lawrence Counties continue to be among those showing what’s called a “significant” level of community spread of the virus.

Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine says just like the rest of the country..virus cases are growing across all areas of the commonwealth..urban..suburban and even rural communities.

“It is not just in congregate care settings. We are seeing significant community spread. Now is the time that people need to come together and to wear a mask. It is a simple thing to do. We need people to wash their hands and to social distance,” Levine said. “This is an urgent public health issue in Pennsylvania and throughout the state.”

Levine says while it appears hospitals and other healthcare centers in Pennsylvania appear able to handle the growing numbers of COVID-19 patients, officials will be watching to be sure they won’t be overrun by new cases.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between November 9 and November 15 is 366,285 with 35,355 positive cases. There were 43,106 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 13 and 60,982 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 14.

There are 8,655 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 644 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,573,621 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Approximately 13% are ages 19-24;

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics.

Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in November are available below:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases so far in November;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in November;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 9 percent of cases so far in November; and

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 29,774 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,141 cases among employees, for a total of 35,915 at 1,158 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 6,070 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 13,527 of our total cases are among health care workers.